Betby Games unveils major content update

Press release.- Betby has rolled out a major content update of its Betby Games’ esports feed that promises to elevate the betting experience for its partner network. This update includes the launch of a new game, a new game mode, new leagues and tournaments, and expanded market offerings for existing games.

New eShooting game: With the introduction of Counter-Strike AI, Betby Games will now feature 9 e-sim game titles. This latest title will provide players with a fresh and exhilarating gaming experience, combining cutting-edge graphics, with in-depth market betting options.

The game, which is focused on the esports audience and which perfectly complements any esports lineup, has involved the development and training of the bots independently. To further heighten the betting experience, the game includes a very wide selection of betting markets, ranging from round wins and total kills to bomb plants and victory methods. This new game will boost the betting content by approximately 3000 events per month.

New game mode for eSoccer: The introduction of a new game mode in the form of Futsal in its eSoccer content is set to deliver a fast-paced, high-energy version of FIFA, emphasizing skill and agility. This game mode, which will deliver an additional 4000 events per month features the best Brazilian futsal teams, delivering a fast-paced and dynamic user experience based on continuous attacks and frequent goals.

New tournament for eCricket: In a significant update for cricket aficionados, Betby Games will also be introducing the British, Sri Lankan and Bangladesh Championships for eCricket. The content for these championships will be featured around the clock in a special 5-over mod, with the total number of events amounting to over 7000 per month.

Expanded markets for FIFA: Recognizing the importance of improving the number and quality of offered markets, the content update has also focused on creating the perfect football model for the FIFA eSoccer product. To further enhance the betting experience, Betby Games has added over 15 new markets for FIFA, ranging from the exact number of goals and correct score to various combo markets. These markets provide players with a broader range of betting options, increasing the excitement and strategic depth of the game.

New eBasketball Tournaments: This major update has also affected Betby Games’ eBasketball offering, which now features regional leagues for Spain, Turkey, France, and several other regions. The 7 new tournaments will see the addition of over 10000 monthly events.

New eTennis Tournaments: Tennis enthusiasts will be delighted with the addition of new eTennis tournaments set at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon venues. These tournaments, which will allow players to engage themselves with what are considered two of the sport’s most famous tournaments, will see the addition of around 4000 events per month.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of Betby Games, said: “We are continuously striving to innovate and improve our offerings to provide the best possible esports experience for our partners and their players. This major content update reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for the esports sector.

“By introducing new games like Counter-Strike AI, expanding FIFA with the Futsal mode adding new markets, and launching exciting tournaments for eCricket and eBasketball, we aim to enhance the gaming experience for the end players. We believe these additions will not only enrich our esports portfolio but also drive satisfaction among our partners and elevate the overall engagement of their player base.”