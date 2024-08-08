BETBY launches industry-first betting on Stormgate and Escape from Tarkov: Arena official tournaments

BETBY is the first esports feed to offer a classic array of betting markets for Stormgate.

Set in the Tarkov universe, this tactical PVPVE first-person shooter has gained popularity.

Press release.- BETBY has expanded its game offerings by including all upcoming Stormgate tournaments and introducing live betting for official tournaments of the new FPS game, Escape from Tarkov: Arena. This marks an industry first for both games.

Stormgate, an RTS game developed by creators known for StarCraft II and Warcraft III, is highly anticipated as a “spiritual successor” to these iconic titles. BETBY is the first esports feed to offer a classic array of betting markets for Stormgate, including Winner, Map Handicap, Total Maps, Map Winner, and Correct Score.

Moreover, BETBY has also started offering live betting on official tournaments of Escape from Tarkov: Arena. Recently, it covered the final stage of the first-ever tournament for this game, EPIC EFT: Arena. Set in the Tarkov universe, this tactical PVPVE first-person shooter has gained significant popularity.

BETBY offers traditional betting options for FPS games, such as Winner, Map Handicap, Total Maps, Map Winner, Correct Score, and Round Winner. The final match was available live for all BETBY partners.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of Betby Games, stated: “Although Stormgate’s release is still a few days away, we at BETBY have long anticipated its success. To support interest in this upcoming RTS game, we have added pre-match odds for exhibition matches and Will continue to offer betting opportunities for all future tournaments. We are proud to be the first esports feed to provide Stormgate as betting content to our partners.”

He further added: “The same applies to Escape from Tarkov: Arena. Since its launch late last year, the game has garnered a significant following. As it continues to gain popularity, we recognise the need to offer this game to our partners. We are pleased to announce that Betby Games is currently the only esports feed offering content for official tournaments of Escape from Tarkov: Arena.”