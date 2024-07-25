Betby and Pixbet enter long-term Brazilian sports betting partnership

BETBY strengthens its Latin American position with an agreement to power the leading Brazilian brand Pixbet.

Press release.- Betby has signed a long-term sports betting agreement with Pixbet. The partnership will see Pixbet leverage Betby’s award-winning sports betting solution and services to upgrade its current sportsbook, offering Brazilians a best-in-class online betting experience.

Pixbet a leading Brazilian bookmaker present throughout the national territory, is well known for its bold marketing strategy, having earlier this year been announced as the new shirt sponsor for Brazilian soccer club Flamengo under a lucrative two-year deal.

Chris Nikolopoulos, chief commercial officer at Betby, said: “It is a pleasure to have put pen to paper on this agreement with Pixbet, an operator whose management team boasts clear expertise and a passion for sports betting that mirrors our own.

“This agreement further bolsters Betby’s impressive range of partners throughout Brazil and Latin America, and we are excited to capitalize on the rich promise this partnership holds.”

Ernildo Junior, owner of Pixbet, said: “We are very pleased to have signed with Betby as we look to further deliver on our sports betting ambitions to become the leading betting brand in Brazil.

“Betby has a proven track record in Latin America and its suite of high-performance sportsbook technology will provide our players with a superior sports betting experience whilst providing us with cutting-edge risk management tools.”