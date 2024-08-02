Betby registers solid performance with 3-digit growth in h1 turnover

This growth was driven by the launch of new projects and the strong performance of existing key clients.

Press release.- Betby experienced a robust first half of 2024, with overall sportsbook turnover increasing by 192 per cent compared to the same period last year. This remarkable growth was driven by the launch of new projects and the strong performance of existing key clients.

The substantial rise in turnover has been credited to strategic initiatives implemented within Betby’s commercial department, significantly expanding the company’s market presence over the past year. During this period, Betby also saw a notable 136 per cent increase in active players globally.

The sportsbook supplier further demonstrated an inherent commitment to innovation by launching its AI Labs sportsbook tools during their largest-ever showcase at ICE London in February. These tools introduced key features such as Churn and LTV prediction, Risk Management Automation, Bet Personalisation, and Prompt-based BI Reporting.

Additional accomplishments include an impressive performance from Betby’s proprietary esports feed, Betby Games, which saw a 78 per cent year-on-year turnover increase and a 93 per cent growth in active players. A significant achievement for the Betby Games product in the first six months of 2024 was launching the product in Estonia, following the approval as an odds feed solution by the MGA.

See also: Betby and Pixbet enter long-term Brazilian sports betting partnership

Betby’s strong performance in the first half of the year sets a positive trajectory for achieving its ambitious long-term growth goals.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, CEO at Betby, commented: “Reflecting on our H1 performance, we are delighted to see our strategic initiatives delivering outstanding results. The significant increase in turnover and player activity underscores our ongoing dedication to providing top-tier sports betting experiences and solutions. We will continue to pursue success throughout 2024.”