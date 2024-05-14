Betano named title sponsor of Argentina’s Liga Profesional

The league will be renamed as Torneo Betano.

Argentina.- Kaizen Gaming’s Betano has been named as the title sponsor of Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) in a deal with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The top-flight football division will be renamed Torneo Betano. The sponsorship agreement will include joint marketing and communication strategies, including on-field activations and prize giveaways.

Julio Iglesias, chief commercial officer of Kaizen Gaming, stated: “From the legendary ‘Superclasico’ to their clubs’ record 25 Copa Libertadores titles and the National Team achieving glory at the World Cup in Qatar, Argentina is never short of exciting football moments.

“Its league’s long and established history and its recognition among the top ten globally also make it a launching pad for many of tomorrow’s most talented stars. Our new partnership with the AFA reinforces our growing dedication to the Argentine football community, offering its passionate fans unrivalled entertainment through safe and responsible gaming experiences. We wish a great start to the Betano Tournament this Sunday.”

Claudio Tapia, President of AFA, added: “The Professional Football League is, without a doubt, one of the most federal sporting events with the largest audience in Argentina. We have always considered our Professional League as an emblem within Argentine football and we have thus configured new and attractive brand assets.

“With the conviction of being able to bring fans closer to their teams every day and in this way generate links between the LPF and world-class companies. This agreement with Betano strengthens our vision and confirms, once again, the massive reach of our Argentine football throughout the country.

“We thank Betano for their confidence in our ability to carry out valuable experiences and with professionalism we will carry out an ambitious brand plan. We welcome Betano as a naming sponsor of the Professional Football League.”



Greece-based Kaizen’s Betano already has a notable presence in South America as title sponsor of Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. It’s been a busy month for the brand, with Betano launching in the UK online sports betting market with BVGroup as its main tech and core services partner.

The highly competitive UK market will be a challenge, but it will hope to benefit from the visibility of its shirt sponsorship deal with Premier League club Aston Villa FC. Kaizen Gaming noted that Betano will have extensive brand coverage this summer as the official sponsor of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 and UEFA Euro 2024 tournaments.