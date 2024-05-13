Betano launches in the UK

The Kaizen Gaming brand has expanded into the UK market.

UK.- Kaizen Gaming’s flagship Betano brand has launched in the UK online sports betting market. With BVGroup as its main tech and core services partner, the brand is operating at Betano.co.uk.

Betano has a prominent presence in online betting in Portugal, Romania and the Czech Republic. The highly competitive UK market will be a challenge, but it will hope to benefit from the visibility of its shirt sponsorship deal with Premier League club Aston Villa FC.

Kaizen Gaming noted that Betano will have extensive brand coverage this summer as the official sponsor of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 and UEFA Euro 2024 tournaments.

CCO Julio Iglesias Hernando said: “Finding the right partner has been a top priority for us, and this is exactly what we did with the well-established and reputable BVGroup.

“Betano has earned international acclaim for providing high-quality and entertaining betting experiences. This ambition is equally matched by BVGroup’s passion and expertise. Our foremost priority is to always engage with customers responsibly, ensuring their safety through strict regulatory compliance and cutting-edge technology.

“As we expand our footprint globally, we’re excited to unveil the Betano brand in the UK alongside BVGroup, and we are equally enthusiastic about what the future will bring.”

BVGroup already works with BetVictor and talkSPORT BET in the UK. The company said the customised platform provides core sportsbook features with “Enhanced Accas, Bet Boosters, Bet Builder products, and BVGroup’s recently released Lucky Dip.”

BVGroup CCO Brent Almeida said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Kaizen Gaming and launched its Betano brand in the UK market. This launch continues BVGroup’s track record of successful introductions in the market.

“We are confident that our technology and operating capabilities will give Betano customers a safe and entertaining gaming experience.”

Kaizen launches charity foundation

In March, Kaizen Gaming announced the formation of its charity organisation, the Kaizen Foundation. Solely backed by the gaming company, it aims to support non-profit organisations in every country where Kaizen operates.

Kaizen, which has the Betano and Stoiximan brands, said that the foundation already has projects slated for this year in Greece, Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Portugal. The first project will be the €3.8m renovation of Penteli Children’s General Hospital in Athens, which will include the refurbishment of the hospital’s surgical rooms, first and ground floor clinics, fire safety systems and the renovation of outdoor areas.