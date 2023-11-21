bet365 becomes Charlotte Hornets’ official mobile sports betting partner

bet365 has announced a partnership with Hornets Sports & Entertainment.

US.- bet365 has announced an exclusive partnership to become the Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets is the fifth professional sports team in bet365’s American sports portfolio, along with the Washington Commanders (NFL), Colorado Rockies (MLB), Cleveland Guardians (MLB) and San Antonio Spurs (NBA).

bet365 will receive branding and signage at the Hornets Arena Spectrum Center, on hornets.com, social media platforms, and the app. bet365 branding will be shown on the team’s television and radio game broadcasts. Some in-arena signage, including the placement of the bet365 logo on the Spectrum Center courtside baseline aprons, will be activated beginning with the Hornets NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “Everyone at bet365 is thrilled to partner with the Hornets, as we launch our iconic sports betting brand in North Carolina. The Hornets’ rich and dynamic history is deep rooted in the Queen City community, and we’re abuzz to become part of their exciting future.”

Hornets Sports & Entertainment chief revenue officer Jacob Gallagher added: “We are excited to announce this partnership with bet365. Since the day Governor Cooper signed sports wagering into law at Spectrum Center in June, we sought a partner that would help us provide our fans with new, additional opportunities to engage with their favorite sports teams. We are confident that bet365 is a great fit with our organization and can help us do that.”

Last week, Bet365 extended its deal with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as a title sponsor of the annual US Darts Masters tournament in New York City. The firm has been the title sponsor for the event’s last two editions. The event will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.