Bet365 extends sponsorship deal with Professional Darts Corporation

Bet365 has extended its deal as a title sponsor of the annual US Darts Masters tournament.

US.- Bet365 has extended its deal with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as a title sponsor of the annual US Darts Masters tournament in New York City. The firm has been the title sponsor for the event’s last two editions.

During the event, which will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, eight of the world’s best darts players face off for the most high-profile North American prize.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “bet365 is thrilled to extend our partnership with the PDC for two more years of thrilling darts action in New York. The bet365 US Darts Masters has become an unmissable event for darts fans in the USA, and we can’t wait to return to the iconic Theatre at Madison Square Garden next year.”

PDC chief executive Matt Porter added: “The US Darts Masters is one of our most popular World Series of Darts events and we’re delighted that bet365 have extended their support for that and the North American Championship. The Theater at Madison Square Garden has become a real home for these events; we’ve enjoyed a fantastic atmosphere in the last two years and anticipation is already building for our return in 2024.”

New York becomes first state to surpass $2bn in monthly sports bets

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2bn in October, up 17.6 per cent compared to September. The figure makes New York the first US market to see $2bn in bets in one month. According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $166.3m, beating the previous record set in September ($165.6m). The state collected $84.8m from the 51 per cent tax rate.