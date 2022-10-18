Bet Booth receives certifications from Gaming Laboratories International 

The certification enables Bet Booth to meet the compliance requirements of regulators.

US.- Software technology company Bet Booth has announced that its retail sports wagering platform and standalone self-service gaming kiosk have achieved GLI-20 and GLI-33 certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI). The certification enables Bet Booth to meet the compliance requirements of US gaming regulators.

Bet Booth is a betting kiosk designed for casual recreational gamers. It uses biometric identity verification and electronic payment options, enabling simple sign-ups and the ability to cash out immediately.

Michael Orlando, CEO of Bet Booth, said: “I started the design of this kiosk almost five years ago with a drawing on the back of a napkin, so obtaining the GLI certification gives me a great sense of joy and accomplishment. This certification cements Bet Booth as a reliable, innovative technology supplier within the U.S. sports betting industry.”

Chris McGarrigle, CTO of Bet Booth, added: “Our platform and kiosk were tested and reviewed against standards established by the global gaming jurisdiction, so this is an amazing achievement by our incredibly talented development team. Attaining GLI-20 and GLI-33 certification allows us to focus on our upcoming pilot programs and bring innovation to this market.”

GLI is an international independent testing laboratory that provides compliance testing, auditing, regulatory advisory, and certification services for all forms of regulated gaming, including igaming and sports betting.

