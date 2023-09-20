Bay Mills Resort & Casino breaks ground on expansion project

The Michigan casino expansion is expected to be completed in 2025.

US.- The Bay Mills Executive Council and Enterprise Team has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $85m Bay Mills Resort & Casino expansion project. The construction is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

The casino expansion will provide new amenities and generate new employment opportunities. The project includes a three-storey expansion, adding 134 additional rooms with balconies, a deli, spa, pool, hot tubs, nail salon, fitness centre, arcade, conference space and storefront. Exterior plans include new fishing piers, gardens, gazebos and outdoor patios as well as marina upgrades. Employees will get a renovated break room.

General manager Richard LeBlanc said: “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Bay Mills Resort & Casino and the Bay Mills Indian Community. We are excited to celebrate the hard work that has culminated in this investment, and we look forward to growing our amenities to serve our great customers.”

BMIC President Whitney Gravelle added: “Our journey has been guided by the wisdom of our ancestors who have long been trailblazers in Indian Country. From establishing the first casino in the State of Michigan to pioneering new ideas, Bay Mills has always been at the forefront of innovation. Today, we continue their legacy with this new endeavor – a project that will not only elevate Bay Mills Resort, but also the entire Eastern Upper Peninsula.”

Located in Brimley, Bay Mills Resort & Casino opened in 1995. It offers more than 600 slot machines, eight table games, two restaurants, a golf course, and a hotel. Last year, it opened a permanent retail DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $175.4m in August

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $175.4m in gross online casino gaming and sports betting receipts for August, down 0.4 per cent compared to July’s $176.1m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $152.2m and gross sports betting receipts $23.2m.

Combined igaming and online sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $153.1m: $137.2m from igaming and $15.9m from online sports betting, down 0.7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively from July Igaming AGR was up by 16.8 per cent and sports betting down by 1.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.