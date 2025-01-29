Playtech chairman Brian Mattingley to step down

Mattingley joined the FTSE-listed tech provider from 888 in 2021.

UK.- The FTSE 250 gambling tech provider Playtech Plc has announced that Brian Mattingley will step down as chairman. The former chair and CEO of 888 Holdings, now Evoke, joined the Playtech board in 2021 in place of Alan Jackson.

Mattingley’s tenure has seen conflicts over Playtech’s corporate governance put to rest following a period of disagreements on the group’s M&A strategy and its fintech venture amid a drop in value. The company’s situation has improved in recent years following its transition to a mainly pure-play B2B operation.

Recent developments have included the sale of Italy-facing Snaitech to Flutter Entertainment for €2.3bn and a resolution to a long-running legal dispute with Caliplay which saw Playtech reach a deal to buy 30.8 per cent of Caliente Interactive.

Mattingley joined 888 Holdings in 2005 as a non-executive director and served as CEO from March 2012 and non-executive chairman from March 2016 until he stepped down in 2021. Before 888, he was CEO of the Gala Group and became CEO of Gala Regional Developments, a joint venture enterprise between Gala and Caesars of the US.

Brian Mattingley

Mattingley said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as Chair of Playtech and to help steward the company through an important phase of growth and transition. “I am proud of the milestones we have achieved as Playtech prepares to embark on a new chapter as a predominantly pure-play B2B business. It is with that in mind that I feel now is the right time to step down. I would like to thank my fellow Board members, the leadership team and, above all, the wider Playtech family for their passion and commitment.”

Playtech group CEO Mor Weizer said: “Brian has been an outstanding Chair, offering invaluable guidance, constructive challenge, and unwavering dedication to the team during a time of significant transformation at Playtech. We have benefited enormously from his strong relationships across the industry, and his depth of knowledge and experience. His presence on the Board will be greatly missed, and we wish him the very best.”

Other board changes from March 1 will see the Regulatory & Compliance Committee and the Sustainability & Public Policy Committee merge the new joint committee will be chaired by Linda Marston-Weston, with Ian Penrose and Samy Reeb as members.

Anna Massion will step down from the role of non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee on February 28. Reeb, currently chair of the Regulatory & Compliance Committee will take on the role from March 1. He will remain a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.