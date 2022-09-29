Michigan’s Bay Mills Resort & Casino to start expansion project

The venue will break ground on a $65m expansion project next spring.

US.- Bay Mills Resort and Casino (BMRC) will break ground on a $65m expansion project next spring. The project will provide new rooms and amenities and generate new employment opportunities.

Located in Brimley, Bay Mills Resort & Casino opened in 1995. It offers more than 600 slot machines, 8 table games, two restaurants, a golf course, and a hotel. BMIC, owner of Bay Mills Resort, will bid out the expansion project this winter and expects to break ground in Spring 2023, with completion in 2024.

The three-storey waterfront resort expansion project includes 134 additional rooms with balconies, a deli, spa, pool, fitness centre and conference space. The exterior will be renovated with new fishing piers, gardens, gazebos and outdoor patios, as well as marina upgrades. The employee break room will also be renovated with additional space and amenities.

BMRC general manager Richard LeBlanc said: “Bay Mills Resort & Casino is well loved by its visitors. This expansion will allow us to take things one step further to meet the needs of our guests, while also providing them with a one-of-a-kind experience on Lake Superior.”

BMIC President Whitney Gravelle added: “Bay Mills Indian Community has long been a leader in Indian Country. Expanding our enterprise operations will allow us to continue to grow and become the number one destination in the Upper Peninsula. I’m so proud of our team and our tribal nation for this achievement.”

The DraftKings retail sportsbook is expected to be complete in October and will feature live sporting events, game-play, and sports betting. In June, DraftKings partnered with Bay Mills Resort & Casino to open a temporary retail sportsbook.