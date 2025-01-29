Michigan Lottery receives re-certification for responsible online gaming practices

The Lottery has completed the Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

US.- The Michigan Lottery has received re-certification for its commitment to responsible gaming after completing the Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) through the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). The Lottery first earned iCAP certification in October 2015.

The NCPG evaluated the Lottery’s compliance with Internet Responsible Gaming (IRG) standards developed based on best practices from jurisdictions around the world.

Areas of focus for the NCPG iCAP certification include corporate policy and commitment to responsible gaming, staff training, self-exclusion and player-initiated restrictions on online play, advertising and promotion, game and website features that assist with gambling responsibly, research based on the transparency of play data and payment controls and limits.

Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said: “We are incredibly proud to have once again received certification for our commitment to responsible gaming through the iCAP program, underscoring the Lottery’s dedication to player safety and well-being. We will continue to prioritize responsible gaming practices and provide Michiganders with the resources and support they need to play responsibly.”

See also: Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $264.2m in December

Last year, the Michigan Lottery announced its transition to the National Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, for responsible gaming support to align with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and other online gaming platforms in Michigan.