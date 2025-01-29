Digitain honoured with two industry awards at inaugural ICE Barcelona show

The company said these awards reflect its commitment to its “BUILT TO LEAD” brand mission.

Press release.- Digitain has announced its industry recognition at the inaugural ICE Barcelona show, held from January 20 to 22. Demonstrating its performance, Digitain secured two distinguished accolades:

Global Gaming Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards

Most Innovative Supplier at the European igaming Awards

The company said: “These awards reflect Digitain’s commitment to its ‘BUILT TO LEAD’ brand mission, which focuses on pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unparalleled solutions for the global igaming market.”

The Most Innovative Supplier award highlights Digitain’s groundbreaking advancements in igaming technology. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to driving the industry forward through its cutting-edge platforms, robust sportsbook offerings, and solutions designed to enhance player experiences and operator efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Global Gaming Company of the Year award reaffirms Digitain’s status as a global leader in the igaming sector. This prestigious honour reflects the company’s sustained growth, extensive global reach, and commitment to providing world-class products and services to its partners.

ICE Barcelona, one of the most highly anticipated trade shows in the igaming industry, served as a backdrop for these achievements. Digitain showcased demonstrations of its latest innovations and participated in collaborative discussions with industry leaders, sharing a vision for the future of gaming.