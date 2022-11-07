Bay Mills Resort & Casino opens DraftKings Sportsbook

The Michigan venue has inaugurated a permanent sportsbook, which includes amenities and entertainment options.

US.- DraftKings and Bay Mills Resort & Casino, Michigan, have celebrated the opening of a permanent retail DraftKings Sportsbook, which includes expanded amenities and entertainment options.

Leaders from Bay Mills Resort & Casino, the Sault Ste Marie Chamber of Commerce, and DraftKings took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, after which guests watched the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game in the new space, which features a wall of eight large high-definition televisions. It also offers cocktail service and food options.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers real-time score updates, three odds boards, and four kiosks to place bets. Two more kiosks are located on the main casino floor.

Richard LeBlanc, general manager of Bay Mills Resort and Casino, said: “We’re excited to finally launch the retail DraftKings Sportsbook in our casino,” said. It has been equally gratifying to demonstrate our DraftKings partnership to our guests and community, which will positively impact our region for years to come.”

Michael Kibort, senior director of retail sportsbook operations at DraftKings, added: “We are thrilled to expand our incredible partnership with the Bay Mills Indian Community and to create an amenity that all guests can enjoy at one of the premier entertainment destinations in Northern Michigan. Our new sportsbook at Bay Mills Resort & Casino will offer sports fans an unmatched high-energy, year-round immersive sports betting experience.”

Bay Mills Resort and Casino has announced it will break ground on a $65m expansion project next spring. The project will provide new rooms and amenities and generate new employment opportunities. BMIC, owner of Bay Mills Resort, will bid out the expansion project this winter and expects to break ground in Spring 2023, with completion in 2024.

Located in Brimley, Bay Mills Resort & Casino opened in 1995. It offers more than 600 slot machines, eight table games, two restaurants, a golf course, and a hotel.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $176.5m in September

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $176.5m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for September. Receipts were up 14 per cent from August’s $154.9m and 40 per cent compared to September 2021.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $128.7m, down 1.7 per cent from the $130.9m reported in August. Gross sports betting receipts were $47.8m, up 99.3 per cent from $24m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $143m: $115.8m from online gaming and $27m from sports betting.