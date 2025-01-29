Fairfax casino bill moves forward in Virginia Senate

The bill proposes a referendum on a proposal for a casino in Tysons.

US.- Senate Bill 982 has been approved by the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee in a 9-to-6 vote. If passed, voters in Fairfax County would vote on a proposal for a casino in Tysons.

SB 982 is sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, who estimates that a casino and entertainment district in Tysons would bring over $150m in new tax revenue for Fairfax County. Surovell said: “Positive action reflects that many of the concerns that have been raised about the project were in fact addressed by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) report on casino gaming in the commonwealth, and that this project presents a huge opportunity to fund school construction in the commonwealth.”

He added: “Virginia residents are already sending billions of dollars per decade to Maryland in the Northern Virginia region by patronising the MGM National Harbor Casino just over the Maryland state line. It is time to bring that money back to benefit our state and Fairfax County while building a world-class performing arts venue, a convention centre, and creating thousands of union jobs so everyone who works in the county can live in the county. This bill will allow the voters of Fairfax County to decide whether or not the project should move forward.”

See also: Gaming in Virginia: casino revenue increases in December

The bill, which gives the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors the authority to call for a voter referendum will still need to pass the House of Delegates before going to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Pleased to see SB 982 pass out of Senate General Laws today. I was joined by a coalition of labor and the Northern Virginia Chamber to support the Tysons Entertainment District. See below for my presentation in Monday’s gaming subcommittee. pic.twitter.com/cGwEieX9Di — Senator Scott Surovell – ssurovell.bsky.social (@ssurovell) January 22, 2025



