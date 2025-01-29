iGP’s iGaming Deck now live with Upgaming

The solutions provider enhances its offering with iGP’s aggregator.

Press release.- iGP has significantly boosted the reach of its iGaming Deck aggregator product after launching with Upgaming. The strategic collaboration will see Upgaming incorporate iGP’s full content portfolio of more than 10,000 titles including slots, table games, and live casino options into its offering.

In addition, iGaming Deck’s enhanced promotional tools and its detailed reporting functionality mean operators have more control over how they deliver promotions and bring the action to life for their players. Upgaming’s popular range of mini games including Dino and Aero will also be added to iGaming Deck’s content library and will now be available to iGP’s partner operators across its entire network.

Since its launch in September 2023, iGaming Deck has become a key product within iGP’s offering and cemented its status as the fastest aggregation product in the industry, delivering its range of content in four weeks.

After a successful 2024, iGP has continued to gain momentum as a premier supplier in iGaming. Adding to its impressive portfolio with its crypto solution which is now live with three operators and the launch of its brand new retail solution to deliver true omnichannel experiences to its partners, the provider is well-placed to deliver engagement for its partners.

Jovana Popovic Canaki, CEO at iGP, said: “Our aggregator continues to gather momentum as we enhance our partnerships thanks to its high performance, rapid speed to market and wide array of content. Adding Upgaming’s popular range of mini games into our offering further diversifies our content portfolio which I am sure will resonate with our partners and their players.”

George Davlianidze, commercial director at Upgaming, commented: “Partnering with iGP opens exciting new opportunities. By integrating our award-winning mini games into iGP’s iGaming Deck, we are reaching a broader audience and delivering unmatched entertainment to players worldwide. At the same time, incorporating iGP’s extensive library into our portfolio allows us to offer operators a more diverse and dynamic gaming experience.”