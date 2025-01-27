Pragmatic Play embarks on a safari adventure in “Wild Wildebeest Wins”

Elephants, rhinos, and wildebeest roam the reels in this 6×4 slot.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Wild Wildebeest Wins. This action-packed slot takes players on a thrilling safari adventure across the African savannah.

Elephants, rhinos, and wildebeest roam the reels in this 6×4 slot, where 3-6 scatters award 8-20 free spins. During free spins, wilds carry 2x, 3x, or 5x multipliers – multiplying each other if more than one hits a winning line.

All wildebeest symbols that land during the bonus game are collected in a meter. If the Super Wildebeest symbol lands, a number of wildebeest symbols equal to that shown in the meter (15 max) will be randomly distributed across the reels, unlocking wins of up to 10,000x.

Wild Wildebeest Wins is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following recent releases Wild Wild Pearls and Brick House Bonanza.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Wild Wildebeest Wins combines a popular safari theme with multiplier wilds and a thrilling collection mechanic in the bonus game, delivering exciting gameplay and wins of up to 10,000x.”