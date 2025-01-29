Atlantic Lottery appoints Dallas McCready as president and CEO

McCready replaces Patrick Daigle, who has announced its retirement.

Canada.- The provincial lottery operator Atlantic Lottery has appointed Dallas McCready as president and CEO. She replaces Patrick Daigle, who is retiring after more than 27 years of service.

McCready has served as the lottery’s chief strategy officer since February 2022. She has over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry and public sector, including serving as a deputy minister with the Government of New Brunswick. In 2024, former president and CEO.

Atlantic Lottery chair Sean O’Connor said: “On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled that our search identified Dallas as the next president and CEO of Atlantic Lottery. He brings significant gaming experience and a unique set of skills and experiences that will drive the organization forward at a very exciting time in the industry. The fact that we were able to identify the ideal next President and CEO from the internal executive ranks speaks to the strength and depth of the team at Atlantic Lottery.”

McCready commented: “I’m honoured to have earned the confidence of the Board and I look forward to the exciting work ahead with the team. Atlantic Lottery has always punched above its weight. With increasing competition in the sector, we are emerging as a leader in healthy play for our customers while continuing to make a game-changing impact for the people and places of Atlantic Canada.”