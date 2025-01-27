Key takeaways from SOFTSWISS at ICE Barcelona 2025

SOFTSWISS showcased its cutting-edge software solutions at the igaming industry’s largest trade fair.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS unveiled its innovative portfolio at ICE Barcelona 2025, held in Barcelona for the first time, January 20-22.

The relocation of ICE, the igaming industry’s largest trade fair, from London to Barcelona marks a significant milestone. The IMF has named Spain the ‘best-performing economy’ globally by the end of 2024. With Spain’s Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reaching €1.24bn in 2023, the decision underscores the country’s growing influence in the industry.

As a global leader in igaming, SOFTSWISS showcased its cutting-edge software solutions. One of the key highlights was the company’s Game Aggregator, the largest game hub in the market, featuring a portfolio of over 27,800 games from 280+ providers. Fully certified in security and technical compliance both in new regulated markets such as Peru and Brazil, as well as established European markets like Spain, the event’s host country, this solution ensures seamless integration for operators while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “We are thrilled to be part of ICE 2025, especially in this historic edition in Barcelona. The relocation of ICE from London to Barcelona underscores the maturity of Spain’s igaming industry. This move not only cements the city’s status as a major hub for igaming but is also poised to positively impact the local economy through increased tourism, business opportunities, and industry innovation.” She also highlighted that Barcelona is becoming a tech hub for innovation, blending high-quality standards with global visibility.

SOFTSWISS also showcased its new marketing campaign through a live performance by Slim Safont, the renowned local artist with iconic works in Los Angeles, Italy, and New York.

On the opening day, the company surprised attendees by unveiling its new marketing campaign, ‘Hungry for Success? Dive in with SOFTSWISS’. The idea was brought to life through a powerful shark image symbolising strength, leadership, and technological superiority. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the concept at the SOFTSWISS booth, as well as participate in Slim Safont’s live performance, co-creating the image of the technological shark in front of the venue.

Slim Safont stated: “These types of visual activations allow brands to connect with their audience, and in this case, thanks to the participation of the fair’s attendees, we succeeded in creating a more engaging and memorable experience.”

In addition to product updates, SOFTSWISS demonstrated its commitment to exploring new markets and sharing its expertise. Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, participated in a masterclass focusing on opportunities in the UAE, sharing his insights into market entry strategies and regulatory frameworks.