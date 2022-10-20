BattleBots slots hit the scene of World Championship VII, live in Las Vegas

BattleBots slots invite players to take part in a clash for cash.

A world’s first in casino entertainment previews to fans at BattleBots live championship and TV filming.

Press release.- BattleBots®, the world’s premier robot combat competition, announced a preview of the world’s first BattleBots casino slot games at World Championship VII, ahead of the upcoming official launch.

Created by global casino games developer Konami Gaming, Inc., BattleBots slots are scheduled to arrive at casinos next month, featuring iconic environments, sounds, scenes, and machines from the popular robotic combat sport and TV show broadcast in over 150 countries.

BattleBots slots invite players to take part in a clash for cash, as reel symbols, bonus events, and action sequences bring top bots roaring to life, and hungry for a handpay. Spectators at the World Championship VII and Season 7 filming can preview BattleBots slots through October 30, 2022, at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas.

Edward Roski (Trey), BattleBots creator and CEO, said: “From cash awards to crazy explosions, BattleBots slots are packed with features for players and fans to enjoy. There are appearances by some of the most iconic BattleBots from over the years, and a jackpot feature involving the coveted Giant Nut.

“Working closely with Konami, we’ve taken the BattleBox into a casino slot—putting players right in the centre of the action.”

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., added: “Since BattleBots slots were first announced, fans in markets from across the globe have expressed interest and excitement.

“The anticipation around the world’s first BattleBots slots is unmistakable, and the wait is nearly over.”

The new BattleBots slot series is displayed at the live taping of BattleBots Season 7, at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas through October 30, 2022.