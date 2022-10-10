Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system expands to the Belle of Baton Rouge

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a variety of exciting loyalty rewards.

Mississippi River casino switches to SYNKROS, ahead of $35m expansion project.

Press release.- The Queen Casino & Entertainment, formerly CQ Holding Company, Inc., has announced the expansion of SYNKROS® to a third property in its multi-site portfolio, installing Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS casino management system at the historic Belle of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La., which joins sister properties DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette in launching the award-winning system.

Belle of Baton Rouge recently received approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for a $35m expansion project which will move the gambling floor ashore and include a sportsbook, sports bar, café, oyster bar, cruise line dock access and hotel renovation.

Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, said: “As we seek to maximize the entertainment value and achievement potential of every destination in our portfolio, SYNKROS has the advanced tools, robust integrations and ultra-high reliability to help turn our goals into reality.

“We anticipate having great success in the install for Belle of Baton Rouge, as we’ve had at both DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette.”

With the launch of SYNKROS at Belle of Baton Rouge, guests will have the chance to enjoy a variety of exciting loyalty rewards like random drawings, tournament opportunities, and floor-wide progressive bonuses, personalized according to entertainment preference and spending. Rewards can even be earned for non-gaming loyalty activities.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “From top player conveniences to leading-edge technology, The Queen Casino & Entertainment is moving with a high degree of speed and strategy to bring the company’s multi-site portfolio to the best position for long-term success.

“Konami is excited to expand SYNKROS to the historic Belle of Baton Rouge and support both the immediate needs and exciting future of the popular riverfront destination.”

Belle of Baton Rouge is located at 103 France St. near the city centre and Louisiana State University. The historic property opened in 1994 as Louisiana’s first casino. Spanning 28,500 square feet, the riverboat casino features three decks of gaming, meeting spaces, two parking garages and more.