G2E Las Vegas premieres leading entertainment and technology from Konami Gaming, Inc.

Gaming professionals and executives were among the first to experience Konami’s latest original game series.

20th Anniversary event heralds proven Konami games, casino systems advancements, and original new content.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. revealed a competitive mix of casino games and systems technology at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on October 11 – 13, 2022. Gaming professionals and executives representing regulated markets across 100+ countries were among the first to experience Konami’s latest original game series, licenced content, and systems advancements, centred upon the winning experience.

Throughout the 2022 event, guests enjoyed the opportunity to interact with top releases available through Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system, including Money Klip™ cashless technology, Konetic™ employee mobile app, and Oracle Analytics.

G2E 2022 also marked the debut of the world’s first Buzzr land-based slots, based on the vintage game show TV channel broadcast in 62 U.S. markets. Other Konami original series premiering for the first time at G2E 2022 included America’s Rich Life™, Great Guardians Link™, Lucky Drums™, China Shores Pagoda™, Prize Strike™, and Mystical Temple Grand™.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “Understanding the diverse circumstances of casino operators at this time and the need to deliver great business value today, Konami dedicated this G2E showcase to proven performing products and promising new advancements.

“Between the demonstrated reliability of the DIMENSION line of cabinets; the popularity of Konami’s latest progressive series; the tested success of SYNKROS; and the growth of Konami products in expanding sectors, Konami is driving strong results across wide-ranging markets, which we want to make a reality for as many of our customers as possible.”

Proven premium series like All Aboard™ and Bull Blitz™ served as top G2E attractions, alongside fresh releases such as Great Guardians Link, based on the Konami original base game; Buzzr slots, with nods to “Family Feud” and “Card Sharks”; and America’s Rich Life, featuring the 1987 Grammy Award-winning song “Living in America” by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honoree James Brown.

Industry top-performing core content like Fortune Mint™ and Triple Sparkle™ were among the highlights on DIMENSION 49™, ranked the industry’s number one Top Indexing Cabinet – Portrait / Portrait Slant1 for 10 months, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC and Fantini Research. Additionally, Konami premiered New York Lottery Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) and Class II games at G2E for the first time, alongside its latest entertainment offering in Historical Horse Racing (HHR) machines.

“As Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION cabinet line continues to appear among the industry’s highest-performing machines in respective hardware categories, Konami is continuing to support operators with winning entertainment content,” said Jingoli. “We are tapping into proven releases from Konami Australia, pulling in fun licensed content, and expanding upon what’s successful.”

As the system of choice for operators across the most competitive gaming markets in the world, Konami’s SYNKROS continues to drive new convenience, efficiency, flexibility, analysis, and results to the gaming floor.

G2E 2022 marked the SYNKROS debut of Oracle Analytics, available as an easy-to-use, web-based tool for ad hoc reports, data visualization, and analysis—pulling from a wealth of data stored in the SYNKROS database. Konami’s comprehensive SYNK31™ Anti-Money Laundering / Title 31 system, Money Klip cashless technology, and Konetic employee mobile app are also among the latest high-demand SYNKROS products, featured at this year’s event for casinos from around the globe to experience firsthand.