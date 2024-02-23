Bally’s reports $2.45bn in revenue for 2023

Revenue was up 8.6 per cent compared to 2022.

US.- Bally’s Corporation, has reported net revenue of $2.45bn for 2023. That’s a rise of 8.6 per cent year-on-year. Full-year Casinos & Resorts revenue was $1.36bn, up 11 per cent year-on-year. EBITDAR was $653.1m, and Bally’s reported a net loss of $172.6m.

Consolidated revenues for Q4 stood at $611.7m in Q4, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from the Casinos & Resorts segment was $236m. International Interactive revenue was $236m, up 2.1 per cent, and North America Interactive revenues were $33.4m.

George Papanier, Bally’s president, said, “The soft opening of the Chicago Temporary Casino was a key 2023 milestone. Since opening, the team has worked to ramp up operations and move us closer to our targeted revenue run rate. Key improvements have included the expansion to 24/7 operations, the addition of VIP amenities, increased parking, added transportation options for guests, and enhancements to the hospitality product. Our operating team continues to refine all aspects of the Temporary Casino, while we simultaneously move forward with the financing and planning for the Permanent Casino.”

“At the end of January, we announced that on April 2nd, the Tropicana Las Vegas will officially close. While this will bring an end to this iconic property’s colorful history, closing the property will allow for preparations to welcome Major League Baseball and the A’s to Las Vegas which will open the pathway to the next era of development at the site. We also continue to work diligently in anticipation of submitting a proposal to build a world class casino and resort at the Bally’s Golf Links course in the Bronx, New York.”