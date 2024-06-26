Bally’s joins Responsible Online Gaming Association

ROGA was formed by seven gaming companies in March.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has joined the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA), an independent trade association launched by seven of the largest US online gaming companies in March. Existing members are bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital, and Penn Entertainment.

ROGA says its members have dedicated more than $20m to its mission, which has five core pillars: research, consumer and industry education and awareness, promoting best practices, an independent data clearinghouse and an independent certification programme.

Dr. Jennifer Shatley, executive director of ROGA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bally’s to ROGA—further demonstrating the collaborative effort of the iGaming and online sports betting industry to keep all forms of online gaming entertaining and fun for every American. Bringing on additional operators fulfills ROGA’s commitment to industry-wide collaboration, and I am encouraged and excited for the future of responsible gaming as we work together to enhance consumer protections and collectively amplify RG education efforts.”

Robeson Reeves, chief executive officer of Bally’s Corporation, added: “We are proud to join the Responsible Online Gaming Association alongside some of the industry’s leading companies. At Bally’s, we are committed to promoting responsible gaming and empowering our customers to make informed decisions about their online play. By collaborating with ROGA and its members, we can enhance responsible gaming initiatives, fund research, develop best practices, and educate consumers. Together, we will strive to create a safer and more enjoyable online gaming environment for all.”

