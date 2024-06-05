Bally’s Corporation launches Bally Play

Bally’s partnered with Ruby Seven Studios for the free-to-play online casino.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has partnered with social casino gaming company Ruby Seven Studios to launch Bally Play, a new free-to-play online social casino in North America. The platform will feature slots, table games, Keno, Bingo and Video Poker from providers such as IGT, Aruze, High 5 Games, Everi, Konami, BluBeri and Gaming Arts.

“As part of our growth strategy, we have been seeking to complement our brick-and-mortar and interactive gaming offerings with a social casino,” said Sina Miri, chief product officer of Bally’s Corporation. “Working with Ruby Seven Studios has allowed us to create a unique, best-in-class social casino experience for our existing players and can help us attract new players.”

“Ruby Seven Studios is excited to add Bally’s Corporation to our growing portfolio of leading gaming companies leveraging our social casino development and operational expertise,” added Michael Carpenter, CEO of Ruby Seven Studios.