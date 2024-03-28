Seven US operators form Responsible Online Gaming Association

The independent trade association will promote a new industry-wide best practices charter.

US.- Seven of the largest US mobile gaming companies have launched the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA). The independent trade association will promote a new industry-wide best practices charter.

ROGA’s member companies are BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital and PENN Entertainment. They have pledged more than $20m in support of ROGA’s first year.

The association will undertake research, consumer and industry responsible gaming education and awareness and will promote responsible gaming best practices, an independent data clearinghouse and an independent certification programme. Dr. Jennifer Shatley has been appointed as full-time executive director.

She said: “Together, our members will work alongside researchers, experts, regulators and stakeholders to promote responsible online gaming and maximise our efforts to support additional responsible gaming education and awareness. By coming together with a clear set of objectives, ROGA and our members will work to enhance consumer protections and help provide easier and more efficient access to responsible gaming tools for consumers to enjoy the entertainment of online gaming.”