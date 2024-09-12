Bally’s Chicago temporary casino receives 1.3m visitors in first year

The temporary casino at the Medinah Temple has celebrated its anniversary with special events.

US.- Bally’s Chicago has celebrated the first anniversary of its temporary casino at the Medinah Temple with giveaways and events. Since it opened, the venue has welcomed 1.3 million visitors.

The anniversary follows demolition work at the former Chicago Tribune Freedom Center site in August, marking the beginning of work on the permanent Bally’s Chicago Casino.

Bally’s temporary casino offers 750 slot machines and 50 table games. Bally’s recently added a VIP Lounge. The new space on the third floor offers food, non-alcoholic beverages, seating and televisions showing sports and entertainment.

George Papanier, president at Bally’s Corporation, said: “Since we first opened, we have strived to meet the commitments we made to the City of Chicago and are proud of how far we have come in just one year. We have engrained ourselves in the Chicago community and made our mark, achieved milestones that include graduating more than 200 students from our Dealer Training School, created more than 600 high-paying union jobs, hosted job fairs and vendor fairs, engaging hundreds of local businesses as future partners and began demolition to make way for our permanent location.”

The permanent Bally’s Chicago will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games and 10 food and beverage venues. Opening is expected in 2026.