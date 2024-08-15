Bally’s Chicago temporary casino opens new VIP lounge

The new space is located on the third level and opens daily for VIP Bally Rewards members.

US.- Bally’s Chicago Casino has opened a new VIP Lounge at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the temporary Medinah Temple venue. The new space on the third floor offers food, non-alcoholic beverages, seating and televisions showing sports and entertainment. The venue has opened a VIP Player Services window on the same floor.

The lounge opens daily and has seating for 30 people at tables seating two to six people each. The new VIP Player Services window, which opens on Fridays and Saturdays, will offer Player’s Club and cashier transactions for Legend and Superstar Bally’s Rewards Members.

Mark Wong, vice president and general manager, said: “As an exclusive benefit for VIP Bally Rewards members, the Bally’s Chicago VIP Lounge offers a relaxing space away from the gaming floor to socialize and enjoy complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks. Combined with our new high-limit slots and VIP Player Services window, all located conveniently on the third floor, our highly tailored VIP experience makes for an exceptional time at Bally’s Chicago Casino.”

Bally’s opened the temporary casino in November 2023. The venue features 750 slot machines and 50 table games. The permanent Bally’s Chicago will be at the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. The resort will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games, and 10 food and beverage venues. The opening is planned for 2026.