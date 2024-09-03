Atlaslive partners with Shacks Evolution to enhance the African igaming experience

Atlaslive partners will now have the flexibility to integrate a wide range of casino games, catering to specific regional preferences.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a new partnership with Shacks Evolution, an African igaming studio, to expand its game offerings on the Atlaslive Platform and provide enhanced gaming experiences for users. According to the company, this collaboration involves “the best technologies and techniques to provide trust and reliability to company partners and their players.”

Through the combination of Atlaslive’s expertise in igaming software and Shacks Evolution’s innovative localised gaming content, the partnership aims to deliver specialised gaming experiences for relevant markets. Atlaslive partners will now have the flexibility to integrate a wide range of casino games, catering to specific regional preferences.

The Atlaslive Platform currently features over 10,000 casino games, live games, virtual sports, TV lotteries, among other options. Additionally, with the CMS-based tools provided, Atlaslive partners can customize their offerings by applying diverse parameters, adding targeted banners, and attracting more players. This joint effort is set to bring great benefits to both sides.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive, said: “We analyse markets and understand that our partners have unique needs. We’re already collaborating with over 100 casino providers, and we keep expanding the Atlaslive Platform with new and exciting games. This time, our partners will be able to offer some truly incredible games.

“By focusing on delivering localized content that really connects with diverse audiences, this collaboration is sure to elevate the gaming experience in Africa. We’re excited to bring an unmatched gaming experience with plenty of chances to win big.”

Shacks Evolution has 10 years of experience in igaming and an extensive portfolio of games. The provider has been steadily building a reputation in the gaming world with its imaginative vision and top-tier development expertise.

Ayofemi Panshack Akinlaja, CEO of Shacks Evolution Studios, commented: “We’re excited to see the amazing innovations that will come from this partnership and to continue Shacks Evolution Studios’ journey to the top of the industry. Partnering with Atlaslive, renowned for its live tech and the dynamic igaming Platform is a big step for us as we aim to lead in the instant games market.”