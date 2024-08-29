Atlaslive unveils how to bet smarter and master the US Open 2024

Atlaslive explains how people can increase their chances of winning in major sporting events like the US Open by taking advantage of its Sportsbook Platform.

Press release.- The bigger the event, the more profitable betting can be. This principle always holds true and experienced bettors and Atlaslive‘s partners understand this. To be just a fan of the sport is not enough for a successful betting strategy, as understanding the nuances and strategies involved matters a lot.

For instance, during major tournaments like the US Open, which will take place from August 26 to September 8, 2024, it’s important to look at how tennis players perform on different surfaces, their current form, and their track record against specific opponents. These insights give you a better chance at making informed bets and ultimately increase your likelihood of winning.

The Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform is developed to cater to the needs of operators and customers before and during major sports events. Recent tournaments such as EURO 2024 and the UEFA Super Cup demonstrated the technical excellence of the Platform. The Sportsbook’s strength lies in its dynamic and adaptive tech stack, which allows it to confidently offer effective solutions. Additionally, a robust support team, combined with a flexible and customisable Platform, enables quick adjustments with just a few clicks so that it easily adapts to any changes or requirements.

The journey from tradition to technology: U.S. Open’s legacy and betting innovations

The U.S. Open traces its origins to the U.S. National Championship, one of the oldest tennis tournaments globally, first held in 1881. Initially, it was a national men’s singles and doubles competition, limited to clubs that were members of the U.S. National Lawn Tennis Association (USLTA), now known as the USTA. Over time, the tournament evolved to become the U.S. Open, a name that reflects its “open” nature — welcoming competitors regardless of their nationality, professional status, or gender.

The history of tennis itself is rich, with roots stretching back to the ancient Mediterranean. However, the sport as it is known today began to take shape in the 11th and 12th centuries when French monks and the nobility embraced the game. The modern version of tennis, which closely resembles what is played at the U.S. Open, was formalized in 1873 with the adaptation of outdoor lawn tennis from its medieval predecessor.

Several milestones and players have shaped the legacy of the U.S. Open. For instance, Bill Tilden, a dominant figure in the 1920s, became the first American to win Wimbledon and captured seven U.S. National Championships. His influence extended beyond the court as he popularized the sport in the United States, making it more accessible and inspiring future generations.

Another key moment came with the introduction of equal prize money in 1973, making the U.S. Open the first Grand Slam tournament to do so, thanks to the advocacy of Billie Jean King. This move not only revolutionized tennis but also set a precedent for gender equality in sports.

From a sports betting perspective, the U.S. Open has been a focal point for bettors globally, given its status as the final Grand Slam of the year. The tournament’s unpredictable nature, where emerging talents often challenge seasoned veterans, adds to the excitement. Notable moments, such as Pete Sampras’s record-breaking victories or Serena Williams’s numerous titles, often shift the betting odds, making these players favourites for bettors.

Betting on who will win the tournament or reach a certain stage remains one of the most popular options during events like the U.S. Open. Users can place these bets before the tournament begins or even during its progression, as odds fluctuate based on ongoing results.

In today’s digital age, the connection between tradition and technology is more evident than ever. The Atlaslive Sportsbook implements advanced technology to provide a seamless betting experience tailored to major events like the U.S. Open.

With various tennis markets available, Atlaslive makes it easier for users to place informed bets, especially since tennis, being an individual sport, can often be more predictable than team sports like football. The Platform’s flexible and customizable interface allows operators to quickly adjust odds and markets as matches progress, ensuring bettors always have up-to-date options at their fingertips.

Whether it’s pre-tournament futures bets or live, in-play wagers, Atlaslive offers the tools and insights needed to make the most of every betting opportunity.

Real-time tennis stats and Atlaslive’s dynamic bonus system

The Atlaslive Platform is designed to offer operators and their customers a seamless and highly customisable betting experience. One of the standout features is the live tracker, which provides real-time game statistics. This means that users can stay up-to-date with detailed match and player stats as the action unfolds, allowing for more informed betting decisions. The integrated statistical data is displayed in a user-friendly format, making it easy for bettors to track performance and adjust their strategies on the fly.

In addition to real-time data, the Platform offers flexible bonus options. While specific bonus programs depend on what the operator chooses to provide, Atlaslive ensures that these bonuses are always available, giving users the chance to earn additional rewards or free bets. What makes the Platform particularly powerful is its ease of customization.

Operators have full control over how bonuses are structured and distributed, with over 150 activity parameters available. This allows them to tailor the UX precisely, shaping it to fit the needs of their audience, whether it’s for sports betting or casino gaming.

The Atlaslive Platform also supports a wide range of betting markets, allowing users to place bets on various aspects of a game, such as exact scores, the number of sets or games, aces, and double faults. This versatility, combined with the Platform’s robust customization options, ensures that operators can offer a betting experience that is both dynamic and engaging, keeping users invested and satisfied.