Atlaslive confirms its attendance at SBC Latinoamérica

During the event, the company will showcase how it adapts to LatAm’s regulatory shifts.

Press release.- Atlaslive will be at the SBC LATINOAMÉRICA event from October 29th-31st at Stand C70 in Miami. The team will be there to showcase how Atlaslive’s Platform can adapt to local regulations, support responsible gaming, and help grow igaming businesses in the Latin American market.

Atlaslive will present its highly customisable sportsbook, featuring engaging tools such as BetBuilder, real-time betting, and flexible settings for any sport, league, or event. The Platform also offers advanced bonus engines designed to enhance the UX and will share more details about the platform’s components, emphasizing customization and adaptability to meet local industry demands that change all the time.

Atlaslive is expanding into the Latin American market, with a strong focus on meeting local needs and requirements. They are working with new partners to grow their casino gaming offerings, integrating popular local payment methods, ensuring compliance with regional regulations, and prioritizing data security.

Regarding the casino’s game lineup, the Atlaslive iGaming Platform brings together over 10,000 casino games, including live games, virtual sports, lotteries, jackpots, free spins, and tournaments, all in one place. To meet the needs of different markets, the platform partners with more than 100 leading game providers, offering a wide range of options for players.

Recently, a deal was signed with Caleta Gaming, one of Latin America’s top content creators, to provide more locally-focused casino games for players in the region. As the Platform maintains its growth, the goal remains to deliver a fun and varied gaming experience tailored to diverse audiences.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, says, “Latin America’s most anticipated market is now regulated and projected to generate around $4bn in revenue by 2024. We’re interested in partnering with businesses in the region to help them unlock the advantages of our secure, real-time technologies. With our fully automated igaming Platform, our partners can balance their needs with users’ safety, delivering superior outcomes and enhanced user experiences. We understand that technology is essential here, but while innovations are important, the expansion must take place strictly within the framework of safe igaming in LatAm.”

Atlaslive continues to observe the evolution of regulatory policies in the region and adapts its technologies accordingly to meet the wave of sophisticated demands and stay attractive with its unique solutions.