Atlaslive brings innovative igaming solutions to the Latin American market at G&M events Mexico

The company will demonstrate its tech-savvy capabilities for sports betting and casino gaming, specifically tailored to meet regional market needs.

Press release.- Atlaslive will participate in the G&M event from October 23 to24. The company will be represented by sales managers Luiza Basso and Bruno Alberto in Mexico, where they will share how Atlaslive’s dynamic platform can elevate igaming businesses in the Latin American market.

The meeting will bring together many high-level executives from both land-based and igaming operators throughout Mexico and the whole region. On this occasion, the Atlaslive igaming Platform will demonstrate its tech-savvy capabilities for sports betting and casino gaming, specifically tailored to meet regional market needs. Alongside the well-known, highly customisable Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform, the company will highlight its special Bet Builder feature, Payment Hub, mobile-friendliness for players on the go, and robust analytical capabilities with data intelligence reports.

Atlaslive approaches market expansion with great care, particularly when it comes to the Latin American market, which they are actively focusing on. Collaborating with new partners to expand the casino gaming base in line with player needs in LatAm, integrating popular local payment systems, ensuring regulatory compliance in the region, and maintaining data security are crucial additional components for achieving success in the igaming sector there.

Moreover, the company carefully analyses all these aspects and market growth factors, assessing how technology and offerings can influence market potential. They also evaluate how product flexibility and content can boost player retention and key performance indicators such as GGR, NGR, ARPU, and CPA, and how they can and should adapt to the needs of partners and, most importantly, to the needs of players.

According to the data collected by the company, for instance, the Mexican igaming market is growing rapidly, as evidenced by metrics such as total revenue, which grew from $2.05bn in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.7bn by 2028. The continuous rise in revenue points to an expanding player base, as well as increasing spend per user, especially in sports betting. This growth follows global trends, with more people turning to digital entertainment, thanks to easier access to mobile devices and better internet.

Atlaslive CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk shared, “We are expanding into the market and want the iGaming community to know that Atlaslive aims to enter the market effectively, providing a secure and exciting user experience, and offering fully customisable solutions to partners seeking rapid integration of our igaming Platform, engaging and locally-oriented casino content, payment solutions, and other crucial components of our top-tier platform. We look forward to participating in this Latin America event to explore incredible opportunities for networking and growth.”

Latin America continues to be a key focus for Atlaslive. The dynamic igaming platform, already recognized by industry leaders in the region, offers a comprehensive solution. As a result, Atlaslive is well-positioned to maximise the opportunities in this market.