Head Retention Product Manager about SBC Summit: whether the PIN-UP team’s expectations from attending the event were met

Opinion.- Profile igaming conferences are attended by various specialists – affiliate managers, operators’ representatives, marketers, and game developers – all pursue their goals and go with specific tasks. In this article, Oleksandr Oliinyk, head retention product manager at PIN-UP Global, wants to share his “expectation-reality” opinion after PIN-UP Global visited the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

My team had the following plans for the conference:

to find new ideas for player communication solutions and opportunities/partnerships towards CRM;

to analyse the user experience gamification market;

through negotiation, to demonstrate to partners how PIN-UP’s innovations can scale their operations and increase the business efficiency of existing processes.

Three hits out of three happened here. All the goals were achieved, and even more – we managed to gather a lot of useful contacts and hold several important talks. The cool thing is that in the process of communicating with various representatives of the niche, we saw interest in our products, heard a lot of constructive questions, and gained new insights. So we came back from Lisbon inspired and focused on change, with an even deeper understanding of what partners need.

At the end of the conference, we gathered quite a few new business contacts. Several products caught our attention and we moved on to active negotiations about potential cooperation. There are new channels of communication with the player and gamification tools. Everything that will help PIN-UP holding continue its leadership path and be the first to be remembered when looking for a potential partner.

After communicating with partners and competitors at the SBC Summit, we were once again convinced of the need to bring our features to market faster. Even though our holding company is developing very quickly and expanding its development team, we continue to strive to accelerate the realisation of all our ideas and to get our features into production quickly. This will benefit everyone – us as a holding, which is always open to new partnerships, and our partners, whose KPIs will grow with even greater speed.

I can also note the interest of the conference participants in PIN-UP automation and personalisation solutions, especially using AI. For many products, the use of a look-alike approach to player segmentation is not a secret. But at this exhibition, we were able to have a meaningful discussion with partners about the functionality of our features, their integration possibilities and flexibility, and to look at existing use cases in a new way. We also gained a few insights for our AI team for internal developments.

Another advantage of attending such events is an excellent boost in the promotion of B2B PIN-UP solutions and their positive perception among potential partners. The main advantage of promoting B2B solutions at such large conferences is a lot of new communications, during which it is possible to quickly find mutual benefits from potential partnerships, and discuss tasks, terms and conditions, and deadlines. Of course, in such negotiations, new ideas are born to improve the functionality of our products, because if there is a market demand, PIN-UP must respond to it to be called a leader.

Regarding the conclusions we drew after participating in the conference, we were once again convinced that the cream of the crop is gathered by those who offer the market a complete ecosystem of solutions and products, all the links within which work harmoniously – this is both our strength and the endless path to perfection. The good news is that there will always be plenty of work to do. Of course, as time goes by, it becomes more and more difficult to find fresh ideas, as the eye becomes blurred, but these events are there to shake things up and inspire – it is simply impossible to return from the SBC summit unchanged and without ideas.