R. Franco Digital joins forces with Amusnet to enhance global iGaming expansion

The new partnership boosts R. Franco Digital’s platform across key regulated markets.

Press release.- R. Franco Digital, Spain’s iGaming provider, has further increased the breadth of games content available through its IRIS Platform by signing a partnership with tier 1 Bulgarian supplier Amusnet.

For its history of 8 years now, Amusnet has established a position as a supplier in Europe with a game catalogue of 300+ casino games that includes hit titles 40 Super Hot, Burning Hot, Shining Crown, and Phoenix Star.

The new partnership boosts R. Franco Digital’s platform across key regulated markets, featuring Amusnet’s extensive catalogue comprising more than casino games. Currently, the supplier’s content is live on over 2000 operators’ platforms across 35 jurisdictions.

Amusnet’s extensive collection of games will now be seamlessly integrated into the IRIS platform, providing players with access to a host of new and thrilling gaming experiences. This collaboration exemplifies R. Franco Digital’s continuous efforts to expand its content offerings and provide operators with a competitive Edge in the dynamic iGaming landscape.

Javier Sacristán, international business director of R. Franco Digital, said: “Amusnet is a very highly regarded name in our industry, having developed a deserved reputation for creating highly engaging products that resonate with players. Adding more premium third-party content to IRIS is a key goal as we continue to further our standing as a leading partner to operators all over the world.”

Edwin Cruz, managing director at Amusnet Spain, added: “This collaboration represents another important step in Amusnet’s global expansion. This strategic partnership allows us to unlock new audiences by sharing our engaging content with R. Franco Digital’s wide network, solidifying our position as a major player in the global gaming industry.”