Atlaslive partners with Formula Spin to launch lightweight casino games, optimised for global markets

This partnership promises to push the boundaries of igaming technology and player engagement.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a new partnership with the cutting-edge gaming provider, Formula Spin. According to the B2B software provider, this collaboration promises to enhance the gaming experience for operators and players alike, bringing together Atlaslive’s innovative and dynamic igaming platform with Formula Spin’s high-quality casino games.

Atlaslive has built a reputation for delivering a robust, automated platform that empowers sports betting and casino operators to streamline their workflows efficiently. The company’s multifunctional platform includes a wide array of key components such as Sportsbook, Casino, Risk Management and Anti-Fraud Tools, CRM, Bonus Engine, Business Analytics, Payment Systems, and a Retail Module. By partnering with Formula Spin, Atlaslive will further enrich its casino offerings, helping operators scale quickly while maintaining top-tier security and compliance.

Formula Spin, known for its lightweight yet visually stunning games, brings a fresh, dynamic approach to igaming. Their games are designed to captivate players with engaging mechanics, sharp graphics, and immersive sounds – all while ensuring seamless play even in regions with slower internet speeds, like Latin America, Africa, and Asia. With a game engine that requires only up to 5 MB of data to launch, Formula Spin’s games allow for faster access and higher engagement in bandwidth-challenged markets.

See also: Lasha Kupatadze, Atlaslive: “Personalisation is at the core of what we’re working on right now”

In addition to offering lightweight games, Formula Spin stands out for its customisable RTP settings, fast localisation capabilities, and a suite of promotional tools, including the exclusive Scratch Win promo and tournaments. These features will integrate seamlessly with Atlaslive’s Platform, offering casino operators a more versatile and engaging product suite to boost player retention and satisfaction.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, states: “This collaboration with Formula Spin aligns perfectly with our mission to provide operators with a comprehensive and scalable Platform. The addition of Formula Spin’s games enhances our casino offerings by providing lightweight, customisable games that cater to emerging markets. Their promotional tools and innovative mechanics will help operators engage players more effectively while maintaining a high level of flexibility and control.”

Yaroslav Bichenko, CBDO at Formula Spin said: “This collaboration is a major step forward as we continue to expand our presence and bring innovative gaming experiences to new markets. With Atlaslive’s dynamic Platform and Formula Spin’s cutting-edge games we’re excited about the opportunity to deliver even more value to players and operators alike Together, we’re confident that this partnership will lead to mutual success and exciting new opportunities in the igaming space”.

With Atlaslive’s proven track record of providing reliable, scalable solutions and Formula Spin’s forward-thinking game development, this partnership promises to push the boundaries of igaming technology and player engagement.

