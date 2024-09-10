Lidiia Vakulenko: “Atlaslive has made a noticeable change in the market, thanks to our reliable service and strong technical capabilities”

As Atlaslive gears up for the SBC Summit in Lisbon, COO Lidiia Vakulenko shares the company’s meticulous preparations and the pivotal role this event plays in its global strategy.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Lidiia Vakulenko discusses Atlaslive‘s innovative new features, expanding global footprint, and what visitors can expect from their first-ever rebranded booth. With plans to attend several other major igaming events this year, Atlaslive is positioning itself at the forefront of industry evolution.

How is Atlaslive preparing for the SBC Summit? How important is participating at the event in Lisbon and what other events are you planning to attend this year?

We started preparing for Lisbon back at the beginning of summer because this igaming industry event is really important to us. Our big team will be there in full force. We’ve been working hard on our booth, making sure it stands out, shows off what Atlaslive is all about, and highlights our strengths. We’re excited to meet everyone, answer questions, and show the latest updates on the Atlaslive Platform.

Atlaslive has made a noticeable change in the market, thanks to our reliable service and strong technical capabilities. This progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, as we’ve been recognized with various industry awards, including Best Sportsbook Provider 2024. With 4 million registered users, 99.99 per cent guaranteed uptime, and a global base of satisfied clients, we’re proud of the strides we’ve made.

Beyond Lisbon, we’re also planning to attend SBC Latin America, G&M Events in Argentina and Mexico, and SiGMA Europe in Malta later this year. These events are key to our strategy of staying connected with the global igaming community and continuing our growth journey.

What can visitors expect to see from the Atlaslive booth at the SBC Summit?

This year is particularly special for us as it marks our first appearance at SBC since our rebranding. We always put a lot of effort into the design of our booth at events, but this time it will speak for itself. What I mean is that we want visitors to understand with just one look who we are and what our Platform can give.

The smooth blend of brand colours, shapes, soft illumination, and signs showcasing Atlaslive Platform components and the Sportsbook figure suggests that this isn’t just a stand but it’s an experience. It reflects your slogan, ‘The tech behind the game,’ by creating an environment that feels both interactive and technically engaging.

The booth’s layout is designed to invite attendees to explore, engage in discussions, and experience the latest live technologies that Atlaslive offers. At the same time, we want to demonstrate how we’re setting new standards in igaming technology.

Visitors will see firsthand the innovations we’ve implemented, driven by our commitment to constantly evolve and deliver cutting-edge solutions. We believe in the power of connection, and our team will be on hand to engage with everyone, share insights, and discuss how we’re redefining what’s possible in the industry.

To add to the energy and spirit of the event, we’ll also be hosting some fun promotional activities. Visitors can look forward to high-quality gifts and, as always, our signature cocktails, which have become a bit of a tradition for us at these events. We’re excited to bring this mix of tech innovation and engaging atmosphere to Lisbon and can’t wait to connect with everyone.

Atlaslive has recently renovated its platform with the launch of a high-tech Bet Builder. What can you tell us about this new development and what feedback have you received?

Atlaslive takes personalised betting to the next level, allowing players to combine various selections from the same event. Our high-tech Bet Builder feature is a big move in our ongoing mission to discover how far igaming tech can evolve and make the player experience even better. The thing is that we allow players to mix and match different bets within a single event, like combining who’ll win the match with specific player stats or other key moments.

We’re not just stopping there and continuing to improve it to keep up with different sports events. It’s already been a hit during Euro 2024 when we saw over 40 per cent of our users using the Bet Builder feature to combine several bets and get an opportunity to win more than when they place a single bet.

We can see that this development is really increasing user engagement, and the feedback from our partners strongly indicates that players are looking for more customizable and dynamic betting options. We’re happy to be meeting that demand. But we’re not stopping here, we’re committed to further developing this feature to ensure it continues to offer a unique and profitable experience for our partners.

Atlaslive has over 250 payment methods, adapted to the needs of both operators and players in different regions. What are the main trends you consider have emerged in the last months in the igaming market regarding payment methods?

Yes, you’re right, our Payment Hub is highly convenient. With over 250 payment methods and customisable settings, it’s possible to configure and manage everything exactly as you need. The billing section within our Platform allows partners to set custom limits, control payment settings, and review payment and transaction histories.

When it comes to creating a seamless customer journey, we know how crucial it is for users, and we have all the technical capabilities to ensure it runs smoothly. For example, using our conditional builder, our partners can create versatile conditions based on factors like transaction amount, currency, or profit since the last withdrawal.

Today, we’re expanding our partnerships with leading, modern payment systems from around the world. Our latest collaborations have been established with Smartico, MiFinity, Paag, Wyrapay, and AstroPay. We understand that the igaming industry is experiencing rapid growth and tech advancement, so we’re actively establishing new partnerships to integrate advanced payment solutions with Atlaslive’s comprehensive software offerings.

Trends in the igaming payment landscape largely depend on the specific market, but some common themes have emerged. Digital wallets, for instance, continue to dominate, offering the speed, convenience, and security that players crave. We can also observe a growing interest in biometric authentication, as players increasingly value the security and ease of technologies like fingerprint and facial recognition. Additionally, the rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services is aligning well with modern consumer habits, providing flexibility, though operators must manage this responsibly.

At Atlaslive, we see that the preferences for payment methods vary widely by region. In some markets, digital wallets might be the go-to option, while in others, players prefer to use their Binance accounts to make a bet or a deposit. It all comes down to understanding users’ unique needs and habits in each specific region and tailoring our payment solutions to fulfil those demands effectively.

What important challenges has the company achieved so far this year?

Our key focus this year has been on expanding our network of partnerships in specific regions. We set ambitious goals for ourselves, and I’m proud to say we’re on track to meet them. With a few months left in 2024, we’re determined to achieve everything we’ve set out to accomplish in terms of building stronger collaborations and opening up new opportunities.

In addition to our partnership growth, we’ve made significant strides in developing and enhancing our Platform and products. We’ve focused on integrating innovative solutions and expanding our game offerings to give our partners access to a broad and dynamic range of content.

When it comes to integrations, we have successfully introduced new tools and technologies, allowing for seamless and flexible platform updates.

And, of course, we cannot forget the major milestone of our rebranding effort. From the very beginning of the year, we immersed ourselves in redefining our brand and its values. Of course, not everything went exactly according to plan, but, all in all, everything came together just as Atlaslive needed it to. We nailed it and continue to share our brand with the world, showing that behind every game and every bet are live technologies and a strong team of professionals.

What are your objectives for the rest of 2024 in terms of developing new markets?

You know, rebranding isn’t just about changing the company’s look and logo, it’s much more about developing a new strategy for technology improvement and expanding into exciting new markets. The world is constantly changing, and we see how technology is reshaping the way we live and work. In the same way, our company has become more adaptable to the needs of different regions and their audiences.

Right now, there’s a strong trend toward improving the customer experience, and for us, that means creating a product that is convenient and effective for our partners, and one that users will love. We’re focused on enhancing the UX and helping our partners around the world stay relevant and competitive in the igaming industry.

For example, today we’re closely monitoring local regulatory changes in South America, and we’re adapting the Atlaslive Platform to meet these specific requirements. We’re studying the market, offering not just sports betting but also expanding our Casino platform with great games from top providers. We’re also keeping an eye on sports events, player preferences, and trends.

Today’s end-users are highly modern, they can easily shift their needs and want to get the most out of their online gaming experience. Atlaslive’s main objective is to provide an excellent and secure experience, ensuring our partners in both current and new locations are thrilled with key metrics like ARPU, GGR, conversion rates, player retention, and other important indicators.