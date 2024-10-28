Lady Luck GAMES launches new adventurous slot: Lady Luck Gold Quest

Swedish igaming content provider unveils its latest slot game, inviting players to embark on a thrilling and mysterious journey.

Press release.- Lady Luck GAMES has announced the release of its newest slot – Lady Luck Gold Quest. This six-reel game immerses players in a treasure-hunting adventure alongside the fearless Lady Luck. With its unconventional reel layout—displaying only one symbol space on each of the last three reels—the game offers an adrenaline-filled experience as players embark on a daring quest for hidden treasures.

Explore ancient ruins and unlock riches

Featuring a unique 5-5-3-1-1-1 symbol layout, Lady Luck Gold Quest offers an exciting adventure filled with cryptic clues and thrilling gameplay. Its high volatility, combined with a variety of features such as wild combinations, Free Spins, the Crystal Spin, and a Buy Feature, gives players the potential to win more than 75 times their stake.

The all-ways winning combinations ensure each spin is packed with the promise of big rewards. At the heart of the action is the Crystal Spin feature, where synchronized reels unlock lucrative prizes. For those looking to dive straight into the excitement, the Buy Feature allows players to instantly access the bonus round.

A slot like no other

Ricardo Viana, Head of Studio at Lady Luck GAMES, said: “We are committed to creating fresh and innovative gaming experiences. Lady Luck Gold Quest blends thrilling adventure with cutting-edge gameplay, and we are confident this slot will stand out in our clients’ lobbies.”

“Lady Luck Gold Quest promises to be an unforgettable slot experience, combining adventure with high-potential rewards, making it a must-try for slot enthusiasts,” the company stated.