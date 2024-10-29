Mississippi casinos generate $190.7m in revenue in September

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has reported that casino revenue decreased 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 25 non-tribal casinos generated $190.7m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in September. Revenue decreased 9 per cent compared to August and 9.2 per cent compared to September 2023 ($209.9m). It’s the third time in 2024 that revenue has dipped below $200m.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $126.2m in revenue, the Northern region $39.5m and the Central region $24.9m. All three regions saw annual and monthly declines.

The highest casino revenue this year was $235.1m in March and the low was $180.3m in January.

Sports betting in September

Last week, the Mississippi Gaming Commission released its sports wagering report for September. The sports betting handle was $51.7m. In the Coastal Region, players wagered $35.2m. Wagers on football totalled $20.7m, while bettors wagered nearly $4.5m on sports parlay cards.

Players in the Central Region bet $10.5m. Football accounted for $4.5m and parlay $4.4m. In the Northern Region, players bet $6m, including $2.7m on football. Statewide retail sports betting generated close to $7m in taxable revenue.

