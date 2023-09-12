Atlas-IAC announces debut at SBC Summit Barcelona

The company to unveil the next-gen platform at the star-studded trade show.

Press release.- Atlas-IAC, a next-generation platform for gambling operators, is set to expand its global footprint by making its debut at SBC Summit Barcelona from September 19-21 at Fira de Barcelona. The company will be showcasing its product suite that utilises the latest cutting-edge technologies over the three days at stand SB32.

Atlas-IAC’s platform has become one of the most coveted globally, especially in the Brazilian market where it has proven to be a great help to operators and employees as they look to grow their commercial margins in LatAm.

Thousands of delegates can visit Atlas-IAC’s stand to get introduced to the latest offering of its innovative and scalable platform.

A number of Atlas-IAC’s industry professionals will be available at the event on all three days, with the aim of strengthening the company’s reputation in territories where it has a footprint and the ambition of entering new regions.

Commenting on Atlas-IAC’s presence at SBC Summit Barcelona, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO at Atlas-IAC, said: “It is fantastic to confirm our attendance at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, in one of the great cities of the world. Having had a hugely successful year at many trade events, we are looking forward to exhibiting our state-of-the-art platform to many attendees at one of the biggest expos on the calendar.

“For us to continue to be a leading player globally, we have to have a strong presence at SBC Summit Barcelona to maintain our push as a sportsbook at the forefront of scalable software solutions. Atlas-IAC’s main focus is to change the face of sportsbook technology, creating bespoke solutions that increase the quality of its world-leading offering.”

Atlas-IAC’s philosophy is “Imagine-Act-Create”, with employees sharing the same target of becoming the number one sportsbook and iGaming business worldwide.

See also: RubyPlay strengthens LatAm reach with Atlas-IAC partnership