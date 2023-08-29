RubyPlay strengthens LatAm reach with Atlas-IAC partnership

The platform launch is set to significantly boost RubyPlay’s audience reach across LatAm.

Studio’s immersive games set to go live across 60+ brands.

Press release.- RubyPlay, an innovative B2B igaming development studio, has signalled its intentions to further extend the company’s presence within the LatAm region after securing a content distribution agreement with Black Ocean B.V. making its entire games portfolio available on the Atlas-IAC platform.

This includes the studio’s latest title Immortal Ways Diamonds, the first to incorporate its innovative mechanic that offers 10,000 ways to win and hosts two Hold and Respin zones that are central to the gameplay.

The platform launch is set to significantly boost RubyPlay’s audience reach across LatAm, with Atlas-IAC set to roll out the company’s games with more than 60 of its operator brands, including online markets such as Brazil and many more.

Dr. Eyal Loz, CPO of RubyPlay, said: “The LatAm region is an important marketplace for RubyPlay, with a strong audience of players resonating with our content and enjoying the experiences we have to offer.

“We see great growth potential in this part of the world and partnering with Atlas-IAC opens up a multitude of opportunities.”

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO at Atlas-IAC, said: “RubyPlay has an incredible track record of delivering unique and engaging games for operators worldwide.

“Bringing the studio’s titles onto our next-generation platform is fantastic news for our operator brands and will help to elevate their online casino offerings. We’re looking forward to working alongside the RubyPlay team and take their content to new audiences.”

