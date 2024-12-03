Visitor numbers grow in Macau districts revitalised with support from casino operators

The six districts have received almost 1.7 million visits since revitalisation works supported by casino operators began.

Macau.- Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, has reported that the six districts assigned to casino operators for economic revitalisation have seen at least 1.7 million visitors for performances since work began in 2023.

During a Legislative Assembly session on Monday (December 2), Ao Ieong said that more than 750 arts and cultural performances have taken place, creating work for over 200 service providers. Over 200 cultural and creative businesses were given a platform to sell their crafts and artworks.

Ao Ieong said that more late-night food and beverage businesses have been introduced in the Barra zone, which has been revitalised by MGM China Holdings. The Lai Chi Vun shipyards complex, revamped by Galaxy Entertainment Group is to see family attractions, an outdoor leisure space and a venue for performances open later this month.

Meanwhile, Piers 23 and 25, assigned to Melco Resorts & Entertainment, are undergoing renovation near the Inner Harbour while Rua da Felicidade, Wynn Macau’s project, is now fitted with canopies.

Under current gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives.

MGTO expects visitors to surpass target

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said she is confident Macau will surpass its target of 33 million visitors this year. The government has reported over 30 million visitors so far, already exceeding last year’s total of 28.25 million. Fernandes told reporters the Macau Grand Prix had boosted November’s visitor numbers and expressed optimism for December, traditionally a peak period due to holidays and events.