Wynn Macau president hails new attractions on Rua da Felicidade

Macau.- Linda Chen, president of Wynn Macau, has told media that new bars and entertainment are coming to the former red-light district on Rua da Felicidade. The casino operator was tasked with helping to revive the area as part of its agreement with the government.

Chen said it would still take time to address the needs of businesses in terms of improving facilities. According to Macau Business, more than 10 small and medium-sized businesses have moved into the street.

Known as the “Street of Happiness,” the street has been closed to vehicles for most of the day since September.

