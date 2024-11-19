Ben Turner, Sportradar: “This partnership establishes a foundation for future collaborations with other baseball leagues in the APAC region”

Ben Turner, Head of Sports Content and Partnerships APAC at Sportradar, reveals the company’s strategic plans and goals behind its partnership with the KBO.

Exclusive interview.- Sportradar has recently announced a partnership with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). To know more about the deal, Focus Gaming News spoke to Ben Turner, head of sports content and partnerships APAC at Sportradar, who discussed how this collaboration not only reinforces Sportradar’s strong presence in North Asia but also aligns with the company’s broader APAC strategy to leverage cutting-edge technology and global distribution to enhance fan engagement and expand the KBO’s reach beyond South Korea.

What are the main goals for Sportradar in partnering with the KBO, and how does this collaboration fit into your broader APAC strategy?

Baseball holds significant importance for us, particularly in North Asia where it enjoys widespread popularity. The KBO stands as one of the world’s premier baseball leagues and serves as an ideal complement to our MLB partnership. Drawing on our expertise from collaborations with top sports leagues and federations, including the NBA, MLB, UEFA, and South Korea’s K League, we are uniquely positioned to elevate KBO and expand its reach across APAC and on a global scale.

This partnership aligns seamlessly with our broader APAC strategy to empower leagues to deliver world-class, data-driven experiences that resonate with both local and international audiences.

“Baseball holds significant importance for us, particularly in North Asia where it enjoys widespread popularity.”

With baseball’s growing popularity in APAC, how does Sportradar plan to leverage this partnership to engage fans outside South Korea and increase global visibility for the KBO?

Our extensive distribution capabilities will provide enhanced visibility for KBO games, expanding their reach into previously untapped markets globally. By working with Sportradar, the KBO gains access to a vast global audience across more platforms than any other provider. As the league experiences significant growth across diverse demographics within South Korea, we see exciting opportunities to elevate the KBO brand internationally, sparking broader interest in South Korean baseball.

Given Sportradar’s long-standing partnership with MLB, how does the KBO partnership complement or differ from your approach with Major League Baseball?

Our approach to the KBO partnership builds on insights from our long-standing collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), where we prioritise detailed data insights, fan-centric technology, and seamless global streaming. As MLB’s trusted partner and the world’s largest baseball league, we leverage our extensive media network and advanced AI capabilities. We look forward to bringing these proven solutions to the KBO in the near future, expanding the reach and engagement of South Korean baseball on a global scale.

Are there any plans to create localized or customized content specifically for KBO fans in APAC and beyond? How does Sportradar plan to address the unique interests of baseball fans across diverse markets?

KBO already enjoys strong visibility in the South Korean market, and we’re excited to enhance its global presence through our extensive network. By leveraging our distribution channels and technology, we see many opportunities to expand the KBO’s reach, connecting it with international fans and bringing content that resonates with baseball enthusiasts across different markets.

How do you foresee this partnership opening up new sponsorship and revenue opportunities for both KBO and Sportradar in APAC and globally?

As KBO’s reach expands through our digital platforms and analytics, brands across APAC and beyond have new opportunities to connect with its growing audience. KBO has successfully engaged a new generation of fans within its venues, and enhancing its digital presence will amplify the league’s popularity even further, naturally attracting additional sponsorships and revenue opportunities.

Beyond South Korea, do you envision similar partnerships with other baseball leagues in the APAC region?

Yes, this partnership establishes a foundation for future collaborations with other baseball leagues—and sports leagues—in the APAC region. Baseball is among the most popular sports in the region, with large fan bases in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

We currently partner with the Australian Baseball League and are actively exploring further opportunities to support Japanese and Taiwanese baseball as they expand their global reach.

Looking ahead, how does Sportradar view its role in the evolution of baseball as a global sport, especially in emerging markets like APAC?

With baseball set to rejoin the 2028 Olympics, the sport is set for growth on the global stage, and international interest is stronger than ever. Over recent years, baseball has evolved significantly, driven by the rise of international stars in leagues like MLB. Sportradar is committed to supporting baseball’s continued global expansion, helping the sport engage a younger, more diverse audience through data-driven insights, hyper-personalised content, and interactive fan experiences.