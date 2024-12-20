Tabcorp announces executive leadership changes

It’s created the new role of chief wagering officer.

Australia.- Tabcorp has announced changes to its executive leadership team. It’s created the new role of chief wagering officer. The position will combine the core wagering functions of digital, retail, trading, marketing and product, including Tote innovation. A search process has already started and an appointment is expected to be announced in the new year.

Tabcorp has named Jarrod Villani to the new role of chief commercial and media officer. This role will also have responsibility for the company’s gaming services business, Max. Villani was previously regional leader of Paramount ANZ, overseeing Network 10 and Paramount+.

Meanwhile, new appointments have been made to the executive leadership team. Narelle McKenzie has been named chief legal officer. She comes to Tabcorp after nearly 20 years at Telstra, where she held various general counsel roles. Robert Fraser has been named chief technology and transformation officer. He was previously the chief transformation officer, where he designed and executed the company’s Genesis Program. Before joining Tabcorp, he worked as a senior executive at Ausnet Services.

All appointments are subject to regulatory approvals. As part of the changes, Jenni Barnett, chief customer officer, and Alan Sharvin, chief information officer, will leave the company.

Gillon McLachlan, managing director and CEO elect, stated: “The changes to our structure will increase our wagering capability and drive growth across both wagering and media. It allows one executive to control the key wagering assets within our ecosystem. It’s a simpler model that brings our wagering team together to drive first-class execution.

“I am also delighted to welcome an experienced commercial executive in Jarrod Villani. Jarrod has extensive transformation experience, particularly in the Media sector. Jarrod’s role will ensure that we deliver stronger commercial outcomes and maximise the unique asset base at Tabcorp, particularly Sky Racing.

“You’re seeing continued change. We will have an executive team with market-leading experience in wagering and media. They will be responsible for driving our revenue and will have control of the assets that only Tabcorp has at its disposal in the Australian wagering market.

“I wish to thank Alan Sharvin and Jenni Barnett for their significant contribution to the business since the demerger in 2022. They’ve played a pivotal role in improving the competitiveness of Tabcorp.

“We are moving quickly to execute on the exciting opportunities that lie within our unique asset base and today’s changes are an example of that. I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress and our evolved strategy as part of our half-year results in February.”

