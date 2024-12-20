Macau visitor arrivals up 9.6% in October

Some 2.8 million people visited Macau in November.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 2,832,041 people visited Macau in November. The figure was up 9.6 per cent in year-on-year terms and represents 97.3 per cent of 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Same-day visitors (1,548,454) rose by 14.1 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (1,283,587) by 4.6 per cent. The average length of stay was stable year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 day to 2.3 days.

Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 1,965,651. That’s a rise of 11 per cent year-on-year and represents 96.8 per cent of 2019 levels. Those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (927,890) grew by 6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area were up by 13.7 per cent year-on-year to 962,497. Visitors from the ten cities newly added to the scheme grew by 4.2 per cent year-on-year to 40,440, with the majority coming from Xi’an, Harbin and Taiyuan.

Visitors from Taiwan reached 71,280, up 29.3 per cent year-on-year to 96.8 per cent of 2019 levels, while the number of tourists from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR; 554,053) decreased by 0.8 per cent. International visitor arrivals reached 241,057. In year-on-year terms, the figure was up 20.9 per cent.

In terms of Southeast Asian markets, the number of visitors from the Philippines (48,641), Malaysia (20,716) and Indonesia (14,706) increased by 22 per cent, 25.5 per cent, 0.3 per cent, and 19.3 per cent year-on-year, respectively, while visitors from Singapore (13,827) and Thailand (10,137) saw a decline of 10.3 per cent and 24.3 per cent in year-on-year terms.

In South Asian markets, visitor numbers from India (8,500) decreased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, there was growth in visitors from the Republic of Korea (48,594) and Japan (11,719), which increased by 61.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Concerning long-haul markets, the number of visitors from the USA (16,218) experienced a year-on-year increase of 18.3 per cent.

31.8m visitors in first 11 months of the year

Macau received 31,888,313 visitors in the first 11 months of the year. That’s an increase of 26.2 per cent when compared to last year and represents 87.8 per cent of the 2019 level.

Same-day visitors (17,172,200) rose by 37.4 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (14,716,113) by 15.2 per cent. The average length of stay shortened by 0.1 days in year-on-year terms to 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors remaining unchanged at 2.3 days.

International visitors rose by 74.5 per cent year-on-year, to just above 2.13 million, and represents 75.8 per cent of the 2019 level. South Korea (437,160), the Philippines (433,102) and Indonesia (156,192) were Macau’s top three source markets for international tourists.

