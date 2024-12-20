Woman arrested in Pasay City for alleged links to offshore gaming operator

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration says it has arrested a Chinese woman.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that it has arrested a Chinese woman allegedly connected to Zun Yuan Technology, an illegal offshore gaming operator in Bamban, Tarlac. Pan Meishu, also known as Hannah, was arrested in Pasay City on Thursday (December 19). She will stay in BI custody while going through deportation proceedings.

Zun Yuan Technology, formerly known as Hongsheng Gaming Technology, was raided as part of investigations into Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado praised the latest arrest. He said, “These companies doing illegal activities have no place in the country. Expect more arrests as we crack down on illegal offshore gaming operations.”

24,000 offshore gaming workers reported to have left the Philippines

The BI has reported that approximately 24,000 of 33,000 registered foreign offshore gaming workers have left the Philippines. Immigration commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said a further 8,000 workers had requested the downgrade of their visas. From December 31, remaining workers would be blacklisted, he said.

See also: 34 deported for alleged illegal gambling in the Philippines