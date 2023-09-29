Galaxy to work on revamp of Lai Chi Vun shipyard

Galaxy Entertainment Group will collaborate with Macau’s government to turn the Lai Chi Vun Shipyard into a hub for cultural and family entertainment.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday (September 28). Leong Wai Man, the director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), said the project will take place in two phases. The first will focus on constructing an exhibition hall that will celebrate the history of the shipbuilding industry in the area and will incorporate art installations, spaces for performances and children’s playgrounds.

The second phase will include a synthetic ice rink, an urban farm and bookshops and cafes. The decision to revitalise historic sites like the Lai Chi Vun Shipyard aligns with the government’s broader strategy to promote tourism and rejuvenate old neighbourhoods.

In recent weeks, various local gaming operators have announced projects. MGM China Holdings is to work on the Barra district, Wynn Macau on Rua da Felicidade, Melco on nner Harbour’s Piers 23 and 25 and SJM on Avenida Almeida Ribeiro.