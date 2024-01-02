Macau received 28 million visitors in 2023

Visitor numbers reached 70 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau registered 28m visitor arrivals in 2023, with a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists. This figure was equivalent to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

In December, the city received 2.96 million visitors and set a post-pandemic daily record of 175,030 visitors on New Year’s Eve. For December 26-30, 2023, the daily average number of international visitors exceeded 10,000 for five consecutive days, reaching 93 per cent of the daily peak of 12,104 visitors in December 2019.

Preliminary data indicates that the pace of recovery in daily international visitor numbers increased from 10.1 per cent in January 2023 to 94.4 per cent in December 2023. In 2022, the city saw 5.70m visitor arrivals, lower than even the 5.9m registered in 2020 due to travel restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, had announced that the city had received over 25 million tourists in the 11 months to the end of November and was confident that the tally would reach 28 million by the end of the year.