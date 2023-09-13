MGM China to help revitalise Macau’s Barra district

The project is part of six ongoing partnerships between the government and gaming operators.

Authorities aim to transform the Barra district into a recreational and cultural zone.

Macau.- Secretary for social affairs and culture Elsie Ao Ieong has announced details of project designed to revitalise approximately 35,000 square meters of the Barra area of Macau. The project entails the restoration of 13 deteriorated buildings, which will be repurposed to house art shops, art exhibitions, dining and art performances and installations.

Working with MGM China Holdings, the government seeks to make a strong connection between the Barra district and nearby tourist attractions, such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, part of the historic centre of Macau. This endeavour is one of six ongoing partnerships between the government and gaming operators to enhance old neighbourhoods.

One of the initial phases of the revitalisation effort is the pedestrianisation of Rua da Felicidade and its adjacent alleys from September 29. The streets will be exclusively reserved for pedestrians from 11.00am to 1.00am daily.

Additionally, the government is keen on reviving the vicinity of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, commonly referred to as ‘San Ma Lo.’ Wynn Macau is involved in this project, which includes road enhancements, lighting improvements and sanitation efforts.

These initiatives align with the government’s commitment to more diverse tourism. Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and explore overseas markets.

